Hundreds of supporters of the outlawed PKK were allowed by Swiss authorities to rally against Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday just days after European countries stopped his ministers from addressing Turkish expatriates.

Nearly 250 people gathered in front of the parliament in Swiss capital Bern, holding provocative placards that read "Kill Erdogan," along with PKK posters and flags.

PKK is behind a decades-long insurgency that has killed thousands of Turkish citizens.

It has been designated as a terrorist organisation not just in Turkey but also the United States and the European Union.

Yet, its supporters regularly stage protests and host rallies in European capitals.