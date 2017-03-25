WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hong Kong ready to elect new leader
Hong Kong chooses its next leader with only around 1,200 out of the city's 7.3 million population able to cast a ballot.
Hong Kong ready to elect new leader
People attend an election campaign by candidate John Tsang, former financial secretary, at the financial Central district, two days before the chief executive election, in Hong Kong, China,March 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 25, 2017

Hong Kong will elect its next leader on Sunday amid accusations of meddling by Beijing.

A vast majority of the city's 7.3 million people have no say in the election of their next leader, who will be chosen by a 1,200-person "election committee" stacked with pro-Beijing and pro-establishment loyalists.

TRT World'sPamela Ambler reports from Hong Kong.

Recommended

Mass protests planned

Three candidates are running for the top post, two former officials, Carrie Lam and John Tsang, and a retired judge, Woo Kwok-hing.

Mass protests are planned over the weekend denouncing Beijing's alleged "interference" in the election amid widespread reports of lobbying of the 1,200 voters to back Lam, rather than the more populist and conciliatory former finance chief, Tsang.

Since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, Beijing has gradually increased control over the territory, even though Beijing promised wide-ranging freedoms and autonomy under the formula of "one country, two systems," along with an undated promise of universal suffrage.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq