Famine in Somalia worsens
Somalia's president says his government is unable to deal with the crisis, and those displaced say camps are their last chance of survival.
Children play on an abandoned boat along the Shabelle River bed, which is dry due to drought in Somalia's Shabelle region, March 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 26, 2017

In Somalia, some 5.5 million people are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance to survive the next six months, UN Secretary General António Guterres said earlier this month.

Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by a severe drought brought on by the El Nino climate cycle, but Somalia is seeing the worst effects of the drought.

Millions are moving to camps in search of for food and water to survive.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah visited one of the camps in Mogadishu, Somalia.

