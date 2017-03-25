Iraqi government forces have halted the ongoing offensive to recapture western Mosul from Daesh militants on Saturday due to the high rate of civilian casualties, a security forces spokesperson said.

The move came after the United Nations expressed profound concern on Saturday over reports of an incident on March 17 that killed dozens of people in the Daesh-held Al Jadida district of Mosul where the US-led coalition forces launched air strikes.

"The recent high death toll among civilians inside the Old City forced us to halt operations to review our plans," a Federal Policde spokesperson said on Saturday.

"It's a time for weighing new offensive plans and tactics. No combat operations are to go on," the spokesperson added.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.

Air strikes on Mosul

Civil defence officials and residents say scores of civilians were killed by two air strikes that reportedly triggered a major explosion.

A local lawmaker and two residents said the air strikes may have detonated an explosive-laden truck belonging to Daesh, destroying buildings in the densely populated area.

Civil Defence chief Brigadier Mohammed al Jawari told reporters on Thursday that rescue teams had recovered 40 bodies from the wreckage of the buildings.

The US-led coalition is investigating the reports.