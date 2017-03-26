Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party narrowly won a parliamentary election on Sunday. It now has a chance to form another government after leader Boiko Borisov resigned as prime minister in November, triggering the snap poll. The election was the third in just four years for the Balkan country.

With almost 90 percent of votes counted, the GERB led with 33 percent of the vote. The Socialist party (BSP) was in second place with 27 percent of the vote, followed by the the nationalist alliance United Patriots with 9 percent, according to the latest count. The ethnic Turkish MRF party will enter parliament, after it scored 8.9 percent, as will the populist Will party, which scored 4.1 percent of the vote so far.

Final official results are expected on Thursday.

Bulgaria accused Turkey of interfering in its internal politics by sending Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote. Ankara says that Sofia is pressuring the minority living there.

Bulgarian nationalists blocked border checkpoints with Turkey in an effort to stop buses bringing Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote in Sunday's election.

Creating a coalition could be difficult

The election is being seen as a test of Bulgaria's loyalties to the European Union, which it joined in 2007, and to Russia, with which it has historic political and cultural links.