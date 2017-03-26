WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny
Law enforcement officers also rounded up hundreds of protesters who took to the streets to demonstrate against alleged government corruption. The Kremlin dismisses the claims as "propagandistic attacks."
Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny
The police also detained 17 people who work at an anti-corruption foundation headed by Alexei Navalny, a director of the fund and Navalny's press secretary said. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 26, 2017

Russian police on Sunday detained hundreds of protesters including opposition leader Alexei Navalny after thousands took to the streets as part of an unsanctioned rally in the capital Moscow to demonstrate against alleged corruption.

The demonstrators' demands included a call for Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to resign.

The police also detained 17 people who work at an anti-corruption foundation headed by Navalny, a director of the fund and Navalny's press secretary said.

The protests appeared to be the biggest in Russia since a wave of anti-Kremlin demonstrations in 2011-2012. They come a year before Russia holds a presidential election. Protests also took place in other cities, including St Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk.

Police detained Navalny, who hopes to run against Vladimir Putin in the presidential poll, as he walked along central Moscow's Tverskaya Street with supporters.

Recommended

The liberal opposition, which Navalny represents, currently has little chance of fielding a candidate capable of unseating Putin, who enjoys the support of most Russians.

But Navalny and his supporters hope to channel public discontent over alleged "official corruption" to attract more support.

"I'm happy that so many people came out (onto the streets) from the east (of the country) to Moscow," Navalny said, moments before he was detained.

TRT World'sJack Zahora has more.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq