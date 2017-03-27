TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
French photojournalist takes top spot in Istanbul Photo Awards
Frederic Lafargue's "Fleeing from Daesh" wins photo of the year in annual news photography contest organised by Anadolu Agency.
French photojournalist takes top spot in Istanbul Photo Awards
Frederic Lafargue, who works for weekly news magazine Paris Match, won the award with his photograph of a pregnant woman fleeing a district close to the besieged city of Mosul, Iraq, March 27, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

French photographer Frederic Lafargue won Photo of the Year in Anadolu Agency's third annual Istanbul Photo Awards on Monday. He was among 22 photographers from 17 countries.

The contest sponsored by Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) was held from March 19 to 22 in Cappadocia, a historical region in the central Anatolian region.

Lafargue's photograph titled "Fleeing from Daesh" captures a pregnant woman trying to reach a safety from a Daesh-held district close to the besieged city of Mosul, Iraq.

TRT World has more.

About 25,000 photos were submitted to the contest, and a jury of international photographers determined the winners in the categories of news, sports, portraits and nature/environment.

Recommended

Lafargue won a cash prize of $10,000. Winners in other categories were awarded a total of $133,000. Separately, the winner of the young photographer award received $3,000.

The award-winning photographs will be exhibited at Istanbul's Tophane-i Amire Culture and Arts Centre on April 2.

Other winners:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
