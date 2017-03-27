The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias supported by a US-led international coalition, said it had seized Tabqa military airport in northern Syria held by Daesh, close to the country's largest dam. The Euphrates Dam is not damaged or malfunctioning and engineers fully inspected its operations, a Syrian rebel spokeswoman said on Monday, after Daesh said it was at risk of collapse.

Daesh had captured Tabqa airport from regime forces in 2014 after a lengthy siege. Hundreds of regime soldiers were captured and executed.

Retaking Tabqa is a major blow to Daesh because it lies near the city of Raqqa, the militant group's de-facto capital. The alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters launched its offensive for Raqqa city in November, seizing around two-thirds of the surrounding province, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Civilians fleeing

Hundreds of families were fleeing the city of Tabqa to the relative safety of outlying areas as US-led coalition air strikes intensified in the past few days, according to former residents in touch with relatives there.

SOHR, which monitors the war in Syria, said a week-long campaign of US-led strikes on Tabqa and the western countryside of Raqqa province had killed at least 90 civilians. A quarter of the casualties were children. Dozens of people were injured.

In the rebel-held Homs, hundreds of opposition fighters and their families are leaving the city's Al Waer district. Under a Russia-backed deal, the regime allows weekly evacuations under the supervision of Russian troops.