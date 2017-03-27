A suicide bombing and gun attack killed more than 11 people at a local government compound in Yemen, the government said in a statement on Monday.

It was latest in a series of attacks by militants who have exploited a two-year civil war to try and expand their control and recruit fighters.

A suicide bomber attempted to drive a minibus laden with explosives into a government compound in Al Houta, the Lahj provincial capital, but it was intercepted by the security forces.

Militants wearing military uniforms who were riding the bus attacked soldiers. Six security personnel and five attackers were killed in the battle.