WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 11 killed in Al Qaeda linked attack in south Yemen
Militants from Ansar al Sharia fought security forces near a government compound in Al Houta city.
At least 11 killed in Al Qaeda linked attack in south Yemen
A suicide bomber drove a minibus laden with explosives into a government compound in al-Houta, a city in southern Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

A suicide bombing and gun attack killed more than 11 people at a local government compound in Yemen, the government said in a statement on Monday.

It was latest in a series of attacks by militants who have exploited a two-year civil war to try and expand their control and recruit fighters.

A suicide bomber attempted to drive a minibus laden with explosives into a government compound in Al Houta, the Lahj provincial capital, but it was intercepted by the security forces.

Militants wearing military uniforms who were riding the bus attacked soldiers. Six security personnel and five attackers were killed in the battle.

Recommended

Al Qaeda's local wing, known as Ansar al Sharia claimed responsibility for the attack, saying "dozens were killed or wounded" in a suicide bombing and gun attack.

Al Qaeda and Daesh have carried out a series of attacks, often targeting security forces or government facilities in southern Yemen.

The US has recently stepped up attacks on Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which it sees as a threat to western interests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities