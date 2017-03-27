A court on Monday jailed for 15 days Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for his role in organising what authorities said was an illegal protest in Moscow on Sunday.

The court also fined him 20,000 roubles ($352).

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets throughout Russia on Sunday, many calling on Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to resign.

It was the biggest show of defiance since anti-government protests in 2011. Protests were held in major cities across the country.

Russian police say that about 500 people were arrested nationwide. Human rights groups say 1,000 were taken into custody.

The protests were led by Navalny, an opposition leader who recently announced his intention to run against Vladimir Putin in the 2018 presidential election.

Police detained Navalny in Moscow as he walked along central Moscow's Tverskaya Street on Sunday with supporters.

Navalny is arguably Russia's most popular opposition leader. He has been twice convicted on fraud and embezzlement charges that he has dismissed as politically motivated. He is currently serving a suspended sentence. His supporters say Sunday's arrest could be used as a pretext to convert it into jail time.

The same court was due, later on Monday, to consider a separate charge against him of disobeying a police officer.