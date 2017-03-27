WORLD
Somalia struggles to cope with refugees
The UN says 5.5 million people will need humanitarian assistance over the next six months.
Internally displaced Somalis at a makeshift camp in Baidoa, west of the capital Mogadishu. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

Prolonged drought in Somalia is threatening millions with famine across the impoverished African nation.

The UN said earlier this month that an estimated 5.5 million people will need assistance to survive over the next six months.

Regional unrest coupled with drought are taking a toll. Camps for internally displaced in Somalia are struggling to keep up with new arrivals.

Six years ago a similar crisis claimed the lives of more than a quarter of a million people.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah travelled to Baidoa in Somalia, one of the major cities hosting displaced people, to meet some of the affected families.

SOURCE:TRT World
