Hungary announced on Monday that it was ready to enforce a controversial law to detain asylum-seekers in camps on its southern border with Serbia.

The law, approved by Hungary's parliament on March 7, has drawn criticism from human rights groups and the UN.

It calls for a systematic detention of all asylum-seekers in camps composed of converted shipping containers.

Starting Tuesday, asylum-seekers entering the country as well those currently there will be held in camps while their applications are processed.