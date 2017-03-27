WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attacks on schools in Pakistan turn dreams into nightmares
A Human Rights Watch report says the attacks caused more than 900 girls' schools in Pakistan to shut down, forcing about 120,000 girls and 8,000 teachers to stay home.
Attacks on schools in Pakistan turn dreams into nightmares
A civil society member holds a placard protesting against the attack on Bacha Khan University in Charsadda city at a demonstration in Islamabad, Pakistan, January 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 27, 2017

There were at least 867 attacks on schools in Pakistan, killing 392 people and injuring 724 others, from 2007 to 2016, according to a Human Rights Watch report.

Pakistan faces an education crisis with about 25 million children out of school for reasons which range from the lack of educational institutions to parents' unwillingness to prioritise education. Terror attacks on schools compound the problem.

"The Taliban and other militants have repeatedly committed horrific attacks on Pakistani schools, depriving students of their lives as well as their educations," HRW Child Rights Deputy Director Bede Sheppard said.

Recommended

The report titled "Dreams Turned into Nightmares: Attacks on Students, Teachers, and Schools in Pakistan" is based on 48 interviews with teachers, students, parents and school principals. It also looks at how various groups, including the military, political groups and criminal gangs, occupy school buildings for their own use.

TRT World speaks with Muhammad Amir Rana, a security analyst in Islamabad, Pakistan, on actions taken by the Pakistani government to protect schools.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities