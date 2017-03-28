WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian restaurant owner in Yemen offers free meals to needy
Ayman Saif, a Syrian who fled Damascus, decided to help feed hungry people at the falafel shop he's opened in Sanaa, Yemen.
Syrian restaurant owner in Yemen offers free meals to needy
Syrian businessman Ayman Saif. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

Ayman Saif fled the war in Syria and moved to Yemen, only to find that conflict followed him to his adopted home.

But the Syrian businessman decided to stay and set up a popular falafel (a croquette made with fava bean flour or ground chick peas) restaurant in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

Saif, who is also known as al muallim, the master, decided to feed the hungry for free.

Recommended

The idea came when a customer paid for a sandwich for a hungry child. Saif saw it, spoke to the child and gave him the sandwich. The next day he made the decision to help in any way he can.

TRT World's Clinton Nagoor has his story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities