India hammered Australia in their final test to secure a series home win and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy on Tuesday.

Opener Lokesh Rahul and skipper Ajinkya Rahane steered India to the eight-wicket win to secure a 2-1 series victory for the hosts in Dharamsala.

Rahul made 51 not out and Rahane added a quickfire unbeaten 38 to help the hosts chase down the 106-run victory target with more than five sessions to spare.

Rahul scored the winning run, completing his sixth 50 of the series in the process.

Wrapping up the win appeared just a formality for India when their openers walked out to bat needing 87 runs to win the series with all 10 second innings wickets intact.

Josh Hazlewood was determined to make sure it was not a walk in the park, however, and struck Murali Vijay's pad back-to-back in the very first over.

Both the leg-before appeals were turned down.