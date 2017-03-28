About 40,000 people, mainly women and children, have been displaced by fighting northwest of Hama city in Syria, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Since a rebel offensive began in the area a week ago, people have fled south and west to Hama city and to other towns nearby and in neighbouring districts including Homs, Latakia and Tartous, the UN said.

The report said increased clashes between rebels and the Syrian regime army in northern and western Hama have put civilians at risk of injury, death and displacement.

Meanwhile, regime air strikes in rebel-held areas have killed four civilians in the southern Syrian city of Daraa. The city is disputed with rebels holding on to the southern parts, while the regime controls areas in the north.

Tabqa clashes