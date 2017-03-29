WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jittery Britons in Spain fret over rights after Brexit
Over 300,000 British citizens living in Spain's southern region of Costa del Sol are worried about life after Brexit.
Jittery Britons in Spain fret over rights after Brexit
There is a belief that the EU could try to make an example out of Britain by suspending residency rights. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 29, 2017

With the UK government taking formal steps on Wednesday toward breaking with the European Union (EU) bloc, over 300,000 of its citizens living in Spain's southern region of Costa del Sol are worried about life after Brexit.

Spain has long been the destination for millions of UK citizens. Besides tourists, retired people also flock to the beaches to spend their golden years in the sun.

They have been enjoying a gentle life with the same access to medical care and residency they would receive in the UK.

But with Britain heading out of the bloc, the future is not looking as bright and sunny as it once did.

Recommended

There is a belief that the EU could try to make an example out of Britain by suspending those rights.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has more from southern Spain.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities