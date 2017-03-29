Australia's army and emergency workers on Wednesday headed to areas of tropical Queensland state that were hardest hit by Cyclone Debbie. They found roads blocked by fallen trees, sugarcane fields flattened and widespread damage in coastal towns.

Tens of thousands of homes remained without power as dawn broke the day after the storm amid reports of substantial damage in some areas.

No deaths were reported after Debbie tore a trail of destruction through Australia's northeast on Tuesday as a category four storm, one rung below the most dangerous wind speed level, before being gradually downgraded to a tropical low.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has the story.

Thousands without power

Thousands of people took shelter as tourist resorts along the world-famous Great Barrier Reef and coastal areas were pelted with wind gusts stronger than 260 kilometres an hour (160 mph).