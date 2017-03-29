In early March, Artur Mas was found guilty of disobeying the Spanish constitutional court and barred from holding public office for two years. Mas was punished for staging an informal independence referendum in 2014, when he was the president of Catalonia. Nearly 80 percent of Catalans voted for seceding from Spain.

While facing court trial, Mas received support from Catalonia's separatist parties, which hold a majority in the local assembly. Defying the Spanish government, the separatist leaders gained leverage from Mas's court trial as they aggressively pushed their secessionist drive across Catalonia, demanding a formal vote for independence in September.

TRT Worldspoke with Alfons Lopez Tena, a former pro-independence leader of Catalonia. Though he disassociated himself from separatist politics and retired from public life after having a stint as a member of the Catalan parliament, he says the demand for independence is out of step with reality.

Over 80 percent of Catalans voted for independence in an unofficial 2014 non-binding vote. Why do you think separation of Catalonia from Spain is "wishful thinking"?

Alfons López Tena: 2014 "unofficial vote," as some call it, was not exactly so. Catalan parties won 2012 elections promising a "process" to have a referendum over Catalonia's independence in two years time regardless of what Spain might do. In due time, they approved a bill in parliament and called a referendum, but when the Spanish constitutional court forbade it they complied, stepped back, and organised a mock-referendum instead, just a rally to show off and hide their breach of election promise, without any guarantee whatsoever.

They say around 40 percent of people participated (of all 5.4 million eligible voters), but it is impossible to know because there was neither an electoral roll nor a public impartial organisation and they never said how many people had the right to participate – it was just symbolic.

And since then, Catalonia's independence aim has stalled in a quagmire of wishful thinking, a Marxian "sigh of the oppressed creature" that it's both heart-warming and ineffectual.

Catalans are running a grass roots pro-independence movement. How does it become blackmail to garner more concessions from Spain?

ALT: This sad sand-trapping has a history.

Ten years ago, the Catalans' unease over their hollowed out autonomy reached a tipping point as more and more of them opted for independence instead. This was a groundbreaking move since self-government inside Spain had always been Catalonia's aim during the last five centuries.

This powerful grass roots pro-independence movement scared the mainstream Catalanist parties. It was not controlled by them and affected a large number of their voters tempted to search for political alternatives.

Catalanist parties tried then to extract some moneyed concessions from Spain but failed, so they took back control venting GONGOs [Government-Organised Non-Governmental Organisations] to make people believe they had embraced independence as a project to be done, not merely to be dreamed of. They sought to remain in power by riding the back of a pro-independence tiger only to be reduced into a tamed pet, his teeth and claws torn off.

Thenceforth, those parties brushed up the Catalans' centuries-old threat to opt for independence unless getting a better deal from Spain. Independence is for them just a threat to blackmail Spain with.

A successful bluff needs the opponent to fold but an unimpressed Spain didn't.

And you also see Catalans consumed with what you call "narcissistic grandiosity"? What does that mean?

ALT: Let us map this on to the Catalan independence debate. Narcissistic grandiosity comes twofold.

For pro-independence camp, Catalonia is a great country and if things don't add up that way it must be because of Spain, so no need to change and improve anything because all goodness flows from the Catalan soul, and all bad things are caused by being sullied by Spain, hence all problems must be addressed after independence, not before.

A striking example of this narcissist grandiosity is the Catalan centuries-old and never-ending threat to opt for independence unless getting a better deal from Spain, a crude blackmail never recognised as such but as a demand for concessions. The implications are clear – their very membership is a favour granted by the Catalans to Spain, and independence is not a real aim but a mere instrument of extortion.

This inflated sense of self has been always built on by the unionist camp arguing that Catalonia should stay so it can run Spain, to lead and not to leave, since its superior know-how, moral supremacy, and "mystical europeanity" since Carolingian times, make Catalonia the natural leader of a half-African, retarded Spain.

A country so hopelessly lost in itself breeds a loop where power-lacking feeds delusions, which empowers impotence-boosting fantasies, with no end in sight while slowly fading into oblivion. Expect nothing then from Catalonia – it is doomed to depend on the kindness of strangers.

Is that what made you abandon the pro-independence team? You were once an insider of the movement.

ALT:I am pro-independence, only independence can save the Catalan nation from being swallowed up by Spain as it has been already by France in the part of Catalonia that belongs to it.

Nevertheless, I don't waste my time chasing rainbows, and after years of working to make independence real I realised that the very mindset developed by the Catalans to survive under Spain blocks them to get anything done, let alone independence.

Nirad Chaudhuri upturned Lord Acton's remark saying "Lack of power tends to corrupt, and absolute lack of power corrupts absolutely." Catalonia has suffered during the last five centuries a tremendous downfall in power. A once mighty nation ruling a Mediterranean empire lost independence five centuries ago, has been fragmented, and strives just to avoid assimilation and disappearance since then.