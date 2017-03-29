US prosecutors have charged a senior management figure at a Turkish bank with participating in a scheme to violate US sanctions against Iran.

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a deputy general manager of Halkbank, has been accused of conspiring with Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab to conduct illegal transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars through US banks on behalf of Iran's government and other entities in that country.

Atilla is said to have participated in this illegal operation for several years. US prosecutors charged him on Tuesday.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said that he will discuss Atilla's arrest with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he visits Ankara on Thursday.

"There will be a trial on April 10. We are following closely. The indictment is obviously based on [Preet] Bharara," Cavusoglu said. Cavusoglu accused the former US attorney of having close ties to FETO.

In an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu also called for more transparency in Atilla's arrest. He said the Turkish consul general was unable to receive information about Atilla until a formal statement was made.

Commenting on the issue, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he believed US authorities had "ulterior motives."

Turkey's relations with the US deteriorated under former president Barack Obama. Officials in Ankara are hoping for an improvement under Trump.