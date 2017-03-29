WORLD
3 MIN READ
Europe reacts coldly to Brexit
European Union leaders pledge to remain united after the UK formally launches the process of its divorce from the bloc.
Europe reacts coldly to Brexit
Some EU leaders see difficult days ahead but they have committed to make the union even stronger. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 29, 2017

European leaders said on Wednesday that they would remain united and strive to protect the bloc's interests after Britain formally triggered the process of leaving the union.

Soon after the UK Prime Minister Theresa May formally notified Brussels about London's decision, European leaders expressed sadness and commitment to hold the 27-nation bloc together.

European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters it was an unhappy day for both London and Brussels.

"There is no reason to pretend today is a happy day, neither in Brussels nor in London. After all most Europeans, including almost half the British voters, wished that we would stay together, not drift apart," he said.

TRT World's Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports on this from London.

Tusk's briefing was followed by a joint statement by EU leaders.

Recommended

"The Union will act as one and preserve its interests. Our first priority will be to minimise the uncertainty caused by the decision of the United Kingdom for our citizens, businesses and member states, " the statement said.

Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said in a statement that Britain's "goodbye" to the EU is "incredibly sad," adding that he expects "many bumps on the road," and that he hopes "the divorce" will take place in "an orderly fashion."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there could be no negotiations on Britain's future ties with EU until the Brexit terms were finalised.

"The negotiations must first clarify how we will disentangle our interlinked relationship ... and only when this question is dealt with, can we, hopefully soon after, begin talking about our future relationship," Merkel said.

During a visit to Indonesia, French President Francois Hollande said while Brexit is "sentimentally painful" for the Europeans, it would be "economically painful" for the British.

But as a matter of principle "it is not our intention to punish [the British]."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities