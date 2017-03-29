European leaders said on Wednesday that they would remain united and strive to protect the bloc's interests after Britain formally triggered the process of leaving the union.

Soon after the UK Prime Minister Theresa May formally notified Brussels about London's decision, European leaders expressed sadness and commitment to hold the 27-nation bloc together.

European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters it was an unhappy day for both London and Brussels.

"There is no reason to pretend today is a happy day, neither in Brussels nor in London. After all most Europeans, including almost half the British voters, wished that we would stay together, not drift apart," he said.

TRT World's Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports on this from London.

Tusk's briefing was followed by a joint statement by EU leaders.