WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brexit heartland looks to a post-Brexit future
UK's Peterborough city was very pro-Brexit in last year's vote to leave the EU. Now that it's time to leave, there is concern, but confidence about the future.
Brexit heartland looks to a post-Brexit future
Most people in Peterborough believe they made the right decision in the June 2016 referendum. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

A day after the UK formally notified the EU about its historic break from the European bloc, locals in the city of Peterborough, north of London, say the move could inflict short term sacrifices, but will be beneficial to the long term interests of the UK.

In Peterborough - also known as the Brexit heartland - 61 percent of the electorate voted to leave the EU, making it one the most pro-Brexit cities in the UK.

Home to one of the largest Polish communities in the country, more than 30,000 migrants have settled in the city since 1999.

There are economic concerns over possible repercussions on supply chain both in terms of the raw materials and the workers coming from outside.

Recommended

While none in Peterborough can know if Brexit will ultimately be a success or a failure, few think they have made the wrong decision during the referendum vote of June 2016.

TRT World'sSarah Morice went to Peterborough to gauge the mood of the city.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq