WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korean court approves arrest of former president Park
Park Geun-hye could face more than 10 years in jail if convicted of receiving bribes from bosses of big conglomerates in return for favours.
South Korean court approves arrest of former president Park
Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-hye arrives for questioning on her arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. Thursday, March 30, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

A South Korean court on Friday approved a warrant to arrest ousted president Park Geun-hye on accusations of bribery and abuse of power.

Park, who is the country's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office, can be held in a cell for up to 20 days while she is investigated over allegations. She is accused of colluding with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses to contribute to now-defunct foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

A judge at the Seoul Central District Court said that "the cause and the need for the warrant are recognised as the main charges against her have been verified and as evidence could be destroyed."

Park gave about eight hours of testimony at the same court on Thursday and was held at the prosecutors' office next door while the judge studied the evidence and arguments to decide on whether to issue the arrest warrant.

On Thursday, Park, 65, arrived expressionless at the court where she strongly pleaded her case that she should not be arrested or held while prosecutors investigate the scandal.

Recommended

Park argues she does not pose a flight risk and will not try to tamper with evidence.

She and Choi have both denied any wrongdoing.

TRT World spoke with Bruce Harrison is covering the developments from Seoul, South Korea.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq