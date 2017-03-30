WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief calls for protection of Iraqi civilians
Antonio Guterres says the purpose of his Iraq trip is to focus on the dire humanitarian situation.
UN chief calls for protection of Iraqi civilians
Antonio Guterres is scheduled to meet top Iraqi officials including Prime Minister Haider al Abadi in Baghdad before flying to Erbil. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for the protection of civilians to be the "absolute priority" as he arrived in Iraq, where government forces are engaged in a major battle to retake Mosul from Daesh.

The UN chief said via Twitter that his main focus would be to focus on the dire humanitarian situation.

Guterres is scheduled to meet top Iraqi officials including Prime Minister Haider al Abadi in Baghdad before flying to Erbil, the capital of the country's autonomous Kurdish region.

Humanitarian crisis

Recommended

According to Iraqi authorities, more than 200,000 civilians have fled western Mosul since the operation to retake the city was launched last month.

Thousands more are still caught up in the crossfire of the battle inside the city.

Daesh militants are also using civilians as human shields.

Iraqi forces launched a major operation on Mosul in October, retaking its eastern side before setting their sights on the smaller, but more densely-populated, west.

Daesh overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces, backed by a US-led coalition, have since regained much of the territory they had lost.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq