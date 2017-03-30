WORLD
2 MIN READ
Militants in Bangladesh blow themselves up instead of surrendering
Bangladeshi police said they urged the seven men and one woman to surrender but instead they detonated a grenade to take their own lives.
Militants in Bangladesh blow themselves up instead of surrendering
Security personnel first asked suspected militants, holed up in a den in the capital Nasirpur village, northeast of Bangladesh's, Dhaka, to surrender. March 30, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

Up to eight suspected militants have blown themselves up with a grenade north of the Bangladeshi capital rather than surrender, police said on Thursday.

Police urged the militants, in their hideout in Nasirpur, northeast of the capital Dhaka, to give themselves up on Wednesday, but instead they detonated the grenade.

"Up to eight militants, including a female, were killed," Monirul Islam, the chief of police counter-terrorism and transnational crime, told reporters.

On Monday, Bangladesh army commandos killed four suspected militants in the northeastern city of Sylhet during a raid on a building where they were holed up.

Recommended

On Saturday, six people, including two police, were killed and more than 40 wounded in two bomb blasts near the militant hideout in the Sylhet building.

Daesh claimed responsibility "for a bombing on Bangladeshi forces in Sylhet," the SITE monitoring service said, citing a report on the militant group's news agency Amaq that appeared to refer to that incident.

Daesh and Al Qaeda have made competing claims over killings of foreigners, liberals and members of religious minorities in Bangladesh, a mostly Muslim country of 160 million people.

The government has consistently ruled out the presence of such groups, blaming domestic militants instead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq