The Aegean coastal city of Izmir is a traditional bastion of Turkey's main opposition People's Republican Party (CHP).

Most of its citizens are expected to vote 'no' in the upcoming referendum on changing from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

"I am not happy with what is happening nowadays. I am anxious about the future. And this upcoming referendum gives me more anxiety. Changing the system from a parliamentarian one might cause problems, such as one-man-rule or division into states," said Izmir resident, Muhtar Sedat Golge.

But there are 'yes' supporters, and among them are minority Roma people in Turkey's third largest city.