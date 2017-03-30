TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Izmir looking to vote 'no' in Turkey's referendum
Most citizens in Turkey's third largest city Izmir, a CHP stronghold, are expected to vote 'no' in the April 16 referendum on constitutional change. Among those leaning to 'yes' are minority Roma.
Izmir looking to vote 'no' in Turkey's referendum
Banners for the 'yes' (L) and 'no' (R) campaigns hang on buildings across Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

The Aegean coastal city of Izmir is a traditional bastion of Turkey's main opposition People's Republican Party (CHP).

Most of its citizens are expected to vote 'no' in the upcoming referendum on changing from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

"I am not happy with what is happening nowadays. I am anxious about the future. And this upcoming referendum gives me more anxiety. Changing the system from a parliamentarian one might cause problems, such as one-man-rule or division into states," said Izmir resident, Muhtar Sedat Golge.

But there are 'yes' supporters, and among them are minority Roma people in Turkey's third largest city.

Recommended

"Since the Republic was founded in 1923, Roma people have never been mentioned, always been ignored. Ataturk said 'Sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the people.' Erdogan is the only leader who proved this not with words but with deeds," said Izmir musician, Ahmet Batirli.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa went to Izmir to gauge the political mood ahead of the vote.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul