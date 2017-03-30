Why is the government cracking down on bakers?

President Nicolas Maduro says the "greedy bakers" are hoarding flour to destabilise his government.

The government has insisted that wheat be prioritised to bake bread instead of cakes and pastries. They have gone as far as inspecting 700 bakeries in the capital, Caracas, and arresting shop-owners for baking brownies and croissants as part of the crackdown.

Maduro has termed the crisis a "bread war," saying that those responsible for the war "will pay."

"And don't go around calling it 'political persecution.'"

But the bakers insist that there simply isn't enough wheat to make bread.

The Venezuelan Federation of Bread Manufacturers says the country's 8,000 bakeries are receiving 30,000 tonnes of flour a month – four times less than they need.

"When there's flour, we sell bread. But they deliver it every 15 or 20 days. They give us 20 sacks (of 50 kilograms, or 110 pounds). In normal circumstances, we'd use eight a day," said Fran Suero, 41, an employee at a bakery on the east side of Caracas.

How did it get so bad?

Venezuela's economy, which has been heavily dependent on oil, has been hit hard since 2014 due to plummeting international oil prices.

The decrease in oil revenue put the country through a crippling three-year recession. Prices soared, hitting the 700 percent inflation mark, pushing the public to ask for Maduro to step down – calls which he has resisted.

Maduro, who was elected to succeed Hugo Chavez in 2013, claims that the cause of the economic crisis is part of an "economic war" by US-backed business interests.