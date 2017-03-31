Russian-backed Syrian regime forces have recaptured 16 villages lost to insurgents last week near the city of Hama, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday.

"The regime has recaptured 75 percent of the territory it lost in the north of Hama province," said Rami Abdulrahman, director of the war monitor.

Syrian regime forces have launched counterattacks in the area that is of critical importance to regime leader Bashar al Assad.

An array of factions, including an alliance headed by a former Al Qaeda affiliate, launched an assault on regime positions in Hama province on March 21, seizing several strategic areas.

But after a string of losses, the regime sent significant reinforcements to the region, the Observatory said, and has been able to reverse most of its losses, backed by heavy air strikes from ally Russia.

The factions involved in the assault still hold a handful of newly gained areas, including the town of Suran, which has changed hands several times since the Syrian war began in 2011.

Strategic importance of Hama

Hama province has strategic importance as it separates opposition forces in the northwestern province of Idlib from Damascus to the south and from the regime's coastal heartlands to the west.

SOHR said the fighting had killed dozens on both sides, but was unable to give a precise toll.

Syria's opposition has accused the regime of using "toxic substances" in its battle to repel the assault.

On Thursday, air strikes on several areas in the north of Hama province left around 50 people suffering respiratory problems, according to the Observatory, which could not confirm the cause of the symptoms.

TRT World's Middle East correspondent Ediz Tiyansan spoke to Jan Egeland, the UN Adviser on Humanitarian Access in Syria, about the human rights situation and relief efforts in Syria.

Raqqa offensive to stretch

A senior commander of the US-backed YPG militia has said that the offensive to capture the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh will last a number of months.

Raqqa is the de facto capital of Daesh in Syria and a stronghold of the terror group.