Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" on Thursday after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress.

There was widespread international condemnation of the de facto annulment of the National Assembly.

Opposition won a majority in the assembly in late 2015 amid an unprecedented economic crisis that has seen Maduro's popularity plummet.

The head of the 34-nation Organization of International States (OAS), Luis Almagro, said the Venezuelan court had dealt the final blows to democracy and accused Maduro's "regime" of carrying out a "coup."

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Guatemala and Panama expressed strong concerns while Peru withdrew its envoy after what it termed a rupture of democracy.

The United States described the move as a "serious setback for democracy in Venezuela," while the European Union called for a "clear electoral calendar" going forward.

Venezuela's top court has overturned most National Assembly decisions since the opposition win.

Then late on Wednesday, it explicitly stated it was assuming Congress' role in a ruling authorising Maduro to create oil joint ventures without the previously mandated congressional approval.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.