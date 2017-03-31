UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday appealed to the international community to boost aid for civilians fleeing the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Iraqi forces backed by US air strikes have been battling to retake the country's second-largest city, which fell under Daesh control in 2014.

"We don't have the resources necessary to support these people," Guterres said during a visit to the Hassan Sham camp, one of several centres outside Mosul packed with civilians who've escaped the fighting.

At least 355,000 residents have fled the fighting, according to the government.

Some 400,000 civilians remain trapped inside the densely-populated Old City where street battles have raged on for weeks.