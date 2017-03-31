What are the allegations against her?

Park has been accused of abuse of political power and corruption along with her long term confidant Choi Soon-sil.

During the impeachment trial, prosecutors accused Park, and Choi, of bullying 16 business groups, including Samsung, into making "donations." Fearing retaliatory measures and tax investigations, Samsung was forced to donate $69 million for the launch of two ventures that Choi managed, prosecutors said.

She is also accused of scheming with top bureaucrats, denying financial assistance to officials critical of her policies.

Park is also alleged to have passed classified information to Choi.

She was jailed on Thursday because prosecutors said the accusations against her are "grave."

Is she being held in a prison?

Shortly, after the court issued a warrant against Park, she was taken to the Seoul Detention Centre in the outskirts of Seoul.

The centre is known for the high profile figures previously lodged there – an army-backed ex-president jailed in the 1990s for bribery, a former spy chief, and SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won.

At the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, she will join other key figures in the scandal, including Choi Soon-sil and Samsung icon Lee Jae-yong.

What will her days in prison be like?

For starters, she will have to readjust from living in a sprawling presidential palace to a tiny prison cell.

Park will be held in solitary confinement where she is expected to rise at 6:30am and go to bed by 9:00pm.

Given her status, the only privilege she may have over other inmates will be slightly more space, a toilet and shower in an adjoining room.

She will also be provided with a foldable mattress on the floor, a television, a small cupboard, a toilet, and a cold-water sink.