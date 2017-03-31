Negotiators from the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad and the opposition walked out of the eight-day peace talks in Geneva on Friday trading insults and calling each other "terrorists" and "adolescents."

But the United Nations mediator Staffan de Mistura said the two sides have actually made progress.

"Remember I said to you and myself that we should not expect a breakdown, but also not any type of great success," Mistura told reporters after the fifth-round of talks ended.

"So the work that has been done [should be] neither underestimated or dismissed."

Mistura pointed out it was a positive sign that the two sides have discussed contentious points, whereas before they could hardly agree on what subjects to deliberate upon.

Both delegations had experts which meant discussions were held in more detail than before. He also indicated that the two sides were ready for another round of talks, but wouldn't say when that process starts.

Regime and opposition negotiators don't come face-to-face in meetings but negotiate via Mistura, saving their liveliest invective for the TV cameras after each interaction with him.