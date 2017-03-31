A car bomb exploded near a Shia mosque in the northwestern town of Parachinar on Friday, killing at least 22 people and wounding over 70 others, officials said.

Mushtaq Ghani, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the attack was near the central market as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for attack.

The blast also damaged vehicles and nearby shops, government administrator Zahid Hussain said.

He said authorities have declared an emergency and rescuers were transporting the dead and wounded to nearby hospitals.

Parachinar is a key town in the Kurram tribal region bordering Afghanistan and has been racked by violence in the past.

Officials said residents gathered and chanted slogans condemning the government. Security forces fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.