The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree to final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines show.

EU Council President Donald Tusk circulated the guidelines to 27 European governments on Friday.

As part of a "phased approach," Britain would just have to show "sufficient progress" on its divorce settlement in a first phase of negotiations, then EU states could release the lock and agree to launch trade talks in a second phase.

But that concession to British Prime Minister Theresa May two days after she triggered a two-year countdown to withdrawal was accompanied by elements in the draft that May might find less palatable.

They include an insistence that during a transition period likely to follow Britain's departure in 2019, and before a free trade pact can be finalised, the British must accept EU rules, including budget contributions and judicial oversight.

If Britain remains a part of the EU single market for a time after Brexit, it would also have to respect all "four freedoms," which would mean accepting open immigration from the continent.