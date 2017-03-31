Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday wrote to British Prime Minister Theresa May formally demanding that she allow a second referendum to be held on Scottish independence ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

The results of the June Brexit referendum called the country's future into question because most voters in England and Wales opted to leave the EU but most voters in Scotland and Northern Ireland wanted to stay.

Scotland's devolved parliament on Tuesday voted to hold a referendum on secession in 2018 or 2019, but the UK government in Westminster must give its approval before any such poll can he held.

Having gained the mandate from the Scottish Assembly, Sturgeon penned a Section 30 letter to May to formally request she begin talks on facilitating the vote, something the UK government has already said it would reject.

A Section 30 order is the formal mechanism by which the UK government would temporarily hand power to the Scottish Assembly to organise a referendum.