WORLD
1 MIN READ
Residents of Palmyra refuse to give up on their broken, ancient city
Fierce battles between Daesh and the Syrian regime forces over the 4,000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site resulted in the displacement of thousands of people as well as damage to ancient ruins.
Residents of Palmyra refuse to give up on their broken, ancient city
The city was reduced to rubble and ancient ruins were almost decimated. Palmyra residents are eager to return home despite the destruction. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 31, 2017

Syrian regime forces pushed Daesh out of the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria in the beginning of March.

The 4,000-year-old city is a UNESCO World Heritage site, which fell to Daesh after 2015. The artefacts and archaeological sites were partially or completely destroyed by Daesh. Many statues have disappeared.

Residents of Palmyra now want to return home and contribute towards rebuilding the city that was once a popular tourist attraction.

Recommended

TRT World 's Nick Davies Jones talks to Husam Hamish, the manager of Homs Antiquities, who is not willing to give up on the ancient city.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq