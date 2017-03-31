Syrian regime forces pushed Daesh out of the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria in the beginning of March.

The 4,000-year-old city is a UNESCO World Heritage site, which fell to Daesh after 2015. The artefacts and archaeological sites were partially or completely destroyed by Daesh. Many statues have disappeared.

Residents of Palmyra now want to return home and contribute towards rebuilding the city that was once a popular tourist attraction.