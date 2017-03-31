Pockets of protesters blocked roads, unfurled banners and chanted slogans in Venezuela on Friday against President Nicolas Maduro's unpopular government after the Supreme Court took over the Congress on Wednesday.

The court has already overturned most decisions taken by the National Assembly since the opposition won a majority of seats in 2015. Critics accuse Maduro of using the judiciary to consolidate power and stifle opposition.

Venezuela's powerful attorney general on Friday broke ranks with Maduro's government, a rare show of internal dissent as protests and international condemnation grew.

Luisa Ortega, attorney general since 2007 and staunch ally of the Socialists who have ruled for the last 18 years, rebuked the Supreme Court's controversial move to take over the opposition-led National Assembly's functions.

Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas, Venezuela.