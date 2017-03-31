When Staffan de Mistura, the United Nation's special envoy for Syria, showed up late for the talks being held in Geneva to end the conflict, it didn't miss the attention of journalists.

"This used to be a bustling event with many more meetings, stakeouts and even sudden night-time consultations," says Ediz Tiyansan, TRT World's correspondent covering the fifth round of talks that have been continuing for the past week.

"But none of that seems to be happening this time."

Mistura has been busy with other engagements for most of the week that saw the Syrian opposition and the regime struggling to even decide what issues to discuss.

The regime of Bashar al Assad wants to focus on counter-terrorism measures while the opposition is pressing for elections.

Meanwhile, the number of Syrians who have fled their country after six years of civil war has surpassed the 5-million mark, the UN refugee agency said on Thursday.

And the war shows no sign of letting up, especially with the shifting positions of the different parties involved.