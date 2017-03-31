Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before congressional committees probing potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Flynn, who was sacked after it emerged he lied about conversations he'd had with a Moscow envoy before the election, said he has a story to tell.

However, he wants protection against unfair prosecution.

"General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner said.

Testimony from Flynn could shed light on the conversations he had with Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kisylak last year when he was the national security adviser for Trump's presidential campaign.

Kelner said discussions had taken place about Flynn's availability to testify with officials of the intelligence committees of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives.

Both committees are investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the US election campaign last year as well as possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

Flynn was forced to resign as Trump's national security adviser in February for failing to disclose talks about US sanctions on Moscow with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office, and misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.