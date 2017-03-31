What is the Sahel?

The Sahel is a 1,000 kilometer wide grassland between the vast Sahara desert on the north and the African rainforest.

This area, which spans from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, is one of the most productive crop regions in Africa.

What is the Great Green Wall?

It's an African Union initiative that ultimately aims to recover the vulnerable ecosystem, improve food security and the sustainable use of water by combatting land degradation, desertification and drought across the Sahel region.

The initiative brings together more than 20 countries from the Sahelo-Saharan region, as well as regional and international organisations.

It started as a project planting trees along the Sahel region. But it evolved into something more comprehensive later.

"We moved the vision of the Great Green Wall from one that was impractical to one that was practical," says Mohamed Bakarr, the lead environmental specialist for Global Environment Facility.

"It is not necessarily a physical wall, but rather a mosaic of land use practices that ultimately will meet the expectations of a wall. It has been transformed into a metaphorical thing," Bakarr said.

What is the situation in the region?

According to the United Nations, approximately 20 million people living in the Sahel are undernourished.

What has been done so far?

A total of 2,963 hectare of degraded lands in the Sahel have been restored since the initiative started, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said.