Swollen rivers flooded entire towns along Australia's east coast on Friday, closing roads and leaving residents clinging to roofs and floating down streets in boats after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept through the region.

The Wilsons River surged over the levee protecting the town of Lismore. By daybreak the centre of the town of 25,000 people in the Northern Rivers region of the state of New South Wales (NSW) was underwater.

Water was at roof level and cars, bins and other debris washed down streets, as residents fled and farmers drove their cattle to higher ground.

The aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, which pounded Queensland state on Tuesday, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines and shutting down coal mines, has become a huge rain depression.