India's supreme court has called for an out-of-court settlement of a 25-year-old dispute over the demolition of the 16th century Babri mosque in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Its destruction by thousands of Hindu extremists in 1992 – who brought it down with spades, tridents, iron bars and their bare hands as government forces stood by watching – set off some of the worst riots seen in the country.

The event rattled the foundations of India's claim to be a multi-ethnic and secular democracy and has since been the subject of a bitter dispute between minority Muslims and Hindus.

Hindu radical groups believe the disputed location in Ayodhya city is the birthplace of the Hindu God Ram, and a temple must go up in place of the mosque.

"For the amicable settlement let both parties be presented with the terms and conditions and a settlement be arrived at. However, the Muslims are not ready for this," says Rajana Agnihotri, Counsel for Ram Temple Construction, which is leading the fight for temple construction.