Australia will conduct additional security checks on passengers flying directly from Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East to prevent security threats.

The increased security measures will affect passengers flying direct to Australia from Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The new rules follow similar measures introduced by Britain and the United States, but do not include the same bans on electronic devices in the cabins of passenger flights.

"In response to national security advice, the Federal Government has made precautionary changes and instructed airlines to implement new protocols from next week," Australian Transport Minister Darren Chester said in a statement on Friday.