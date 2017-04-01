The rescue search for victims is continuing in Colombia after mudslides in Mocoa, the capital of southwest Putumayo state killed at least 254 people and injured hundreds more, officials said.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Saturday declared a state of emergency in Mocoa.

Heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow early Saturday, pushing sediment and rocks onto buildings and roads in the capital of southwestern Putumayo province and trapping cars in several feet of mud.

254 people were killed, 400 people were injured and 200 were missing, the army said in a statement.

"The Sixth Division of the National Army with its jungle brigade 27, since the tragedy began at about 23:30 last night with the overflow of the rivers of Mocoa, Mulato and Soncoyaco in Mocoa," said General Francisco Javier Cruz, commander of the Sixth Division of the Colombian Army.

"We have established a unified command post with the National Police, our governor, firefighters, and civil defence to deal with this emergency," he added.

We are now allocating two planes from Tolemaida in the centre of the country, with personnel of the brigade dealing with the emergency. Also, we have arranged two helicopters for the transport of the injured.

More than 1,100 soldiers and police officers were called in to help dig people out in 17 affected neighbourhoods.

The Red Cross aid group's rescue official Cesar Urena warned that the death toll may rise.

TRT World spoke with Dimitri O'Donnell for the latest on the rescue operation.

Widespread destruction

Photos posted on Twitter by the air force neighbourhood showed streets filled with mud and damaged houses while cell phone videos on social media showed residents searching for survivors in the debris.