Thousands of residents have fled from western Mosul as Iraq-led coalition forces backed by US air strikes advance into Daesh-held parts of the Old City.

But tens of thousands of civilians are still trapped in their homes as fighting, shelling and air strikes continue.

With the battle entering the densely-populated areas of the Old City, fleeing is becoming increasingly risky for civilians.

The UN rights chief said earlier this week that at least 307 civilians had been killed and 273 wounded in western Mosul since February 17.

He said Daesh militants are herding residents into booby-trapped buildings and using them as human shields, while those caught trying to flee are shot dead.