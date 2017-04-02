WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK police arrest eight over assault of youth seeking asylum
The 17-year-old Kurdish Iranian asylum seeker was critically wounded after a gang attacked him in London on Friday. Police are treating the assault as a hate crime.
UK police arrest eight over assault of youth seeking asylum
Croydon, south of London. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2017

Authorities in the UK have arrested eight people after an attack on Friday on a teenage asylum seeker in south London left him in critical condition.

Police on Sunday arrested nine over the attack, but later released one without charge.

Police said eight youths approached the 17-year-old Kurdish-Iranian teen and beat him as he was waiting with his two friends at the bus station in the London Borough of Croydon.

Residents said they saw far more people involved in the attack and saw many more watching as the teen was beaten.

His two friends managed to escape from the gang with minor injuries.

Police said they were treating the attack as a hate crime.

Recommended

Britain has seen a surge in xenophobia following the country's vote to leave the European Union last year.

However, Friday's attack has prompted shock in the country which is a multi-ethnic society.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also underlined London's diversity in his statement on Sunday, adding that "hate crime has no place in London."

"London is an amazingly diverse city. We don't just accept our differences, but we embrace and celebrate them," Khan said.

"Our communities will not be divided by those who seek to sow hate. And we will always take a zero tolerance approach to hate crimes of any type."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq