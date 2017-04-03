An international right group released a report on Monday, accusing Israel, Egypt and Hamas of blocking humanitarian workers from entering Gaza strip.

In a 47-page report, the New York based right group, Human Right Watch (HRW) said the travel restrictions have been imposed by the Israeli regime since 2008.

Israel systematically bars human rights workers from travelling into and out of Gaza, even where the Israeli security services make no security claims against them as individuals.

According to the group, Egypt has prevented them and also London-based Amnesty International from entering Gaza from its territory since 2012.

Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly two million people, since Hamas took over the territory in 2007.

International rights groups have accused both sides of committing war crimes, while the International Criminal Court is conducting a preliminary investigation into possible wrongdoing by both sides.

"If Israel wants the ICC prosecutor to take seriously its argument that its criminal investigations are adequate, a good first step would be to allow human rights researchers to bring relevant information to light," said Sari Bashi, Israel and Palestine advocacy director at HRW.

The group also criticised Hamas for its refusal to cooperate with foreign rights investigators.