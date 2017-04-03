Thousands of people arrive in Libya every day wanting to board boats to Europe. If they're caught, they're held in detention centres. The UN says there are at least 24 government-run facilities, and they're already full. Now, militia groups have also set up their own centres.

Fifteen-year-old Jon says he was detained in Libya seven months ago, after he fled violence in Nigeria. He's one of nearly 10 percent of migrants identified in Libya who are children.

"They beat us. They flog us with a pipe. We are always inside the room. We never go out," Jon says of those holding him.