Hundreds of people protested in Belgrade on Tuesday against the overwhelming victory of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic in a presidential election.

Vucic took a decisive 55.02 percent of votes in the election, confirming his domination over the Balkan country as he pursues a balancing act between Europe and Russia.

His new job will be largely ceremonial, but he is expected to retain de facto power through control of his ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

People rallied in front of the Serbian parliament, following announcements on social media, chanting "No to dictatorship."

"What we want is Vucic to step down, he is an autocrat, and we do not want him," said Nemanja Tomic, 22, a student. Some demonstrators alleged Sunday's presidential vote was rigged.