WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ecuador's electoral council confirms Moreno's win
The country's National Electoral Council says there was no indication of fraud in Sunday's elections but Moreno's conservative opponent Guillermo Lasso insists the vote was marred by fraud.
Ecuador's electoral council confirms Moreno's win
Lenin Moreno greets supporters in Quito, Ecuador April 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2017

The head of Ecuador's National Electoral Council announced on Tuesday that ruling Socialist party candidate Lenin Moreno has won the country's presidential election.

The announcement came after Moreno's conservative challenger Guillermo Lasso refused to recognise the results of Sunday's election, demanding a recount. He also called his supporters to fill the streets to guard against fraud.

Electoral council president Juan Pablo Pozo said, the results are "irreversible," adding there was no indication of fraud.

"Ecuador has chosen freely," he said in a televised speech.

Recommended

Moreno garnered 51.16 percent of the votes, compared with Lasso's 48.84 percent, with over 99.65 percent of votes counted, the council said.

However, Lasso refused back down saying he would challenge the results as his supporters protested the election results in the Andean capital Quito on Tuesday.

The Organization of American States, which had an observer mission in Ecuador, said on Monday it had seen "no discrepancies" between results collected by its observers at polling stations and official results.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US poured over $21.7B into Israel's war on Gaza, new study finds
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq